Will scrap family ID scheme if voted to power in Haryana: Congress

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 14

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal has alleged the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID scheme) was being used as a tool to not only cut old age and other pensions but also to deprive people of benefits under various welfare schemes. If the Congress comes to power in 2024, it would remove the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme. Besides, old-age pension would also be raised up to Rs 6,000 per month, added Bhukkal while interacting with mediapersons here today.

“The state government has cut pension of 5 lakh elderly people, 25,000 widows and disabled persons in the name of income mentioned in the PPP. Moreover, it is also threatening to withhold increment of those employees who do not get their PPP made. The Congress has been resisting the introduction of this scheme since the beginning and will raise the issue again in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha winter session,” said the MLA, adding that all pensions would be restored if the Congress forms the government in the state in 2024.

She said people in many villages of the Jhajjar Assembly segment had been facing the issue of lack of clean drinking water. The government has also failed to de-water agricultural land, leaving farmers high and dry. These are the prominent issues that would be raised during the session to mount pressure on the government to get them resolved, added Bhukkal.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Bhukkal said people were eagerly waiting to accord the yatra a grand welcome in Haryana.

