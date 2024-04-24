Will set up agro-based industry in region if voted to power: BJP candidate from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 23

While addressing a public meeting at Rania’s grain market, the BJP candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Dr Ashok Tanwar, said Sirsa’s grain market was one of the largest in Asia and from here cotton and rice were exported to foreign countries. He urged people to give him a chance this time so that agro-based industries could be established in the region for the progress of the people.

He said the BJP government in the state had made tireless efforts to make the state a developed one. He appealed to the people to ensure that the BJP won all 10 Lok Sabha seats again this time and he promised that no issue would be left unresolved.

Tanwar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work in uplifting the nation in various sectors. He mentioned Modi as a visionary who showed the path of progress to the common man, especially in rural and urban development. He credited Modi for empowering women by initiating schemes like the ‘Lakhpati Didi’.

MLA and BJP leader Ramchandra Kamboj, who was present at the event, urged people to understand the importance of the grain market, stating it as the soul of the city. He urged everyone to send Tanwar to the Lok Sabha for the complete development of the region.

Meanwhile, BJP district president Nitasha Sihag attacked opposition governments, stating that previous governments ran schemes in their name and focused on promoting their own people. However, she praised Prime Minister Modi for his vision and the work he had done to empower women. She highlighted the efforts that had been made to ensure dignity for women, such as building toilets in every household.

