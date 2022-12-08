Will set up special GST tribunal: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 7

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today that a special GST tribunal would be set up in the state, which would be made operational by March. He was chairing the ‘Kar Samvad’ programme organised for the first time in the state by the Excise and Taxation Department in collaboration with the Haryana Tax Bar Associations.

A forum, ‘GST Aamne Samne’, will be started in all divisions of the state and meetings will be held once a month, he announced. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala participated in the programme as a special guest. The GST and pending VAT-related topics were discussed in detail with representatives of the Haryana Tax Bar Associations.

Khattar also paid a surprise visit to the GMDA office in Sector 44 on Tuesday night and inspected the integrated central command and control centre. He reviewed the ongoing process to digitalise state’s land records.

