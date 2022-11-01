Will shake government’s foundation after bypoll: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 31

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that the outcome of the Adampur byelection would pave the way for the exit of the BJP-JJP alliance from power. “The alliance government doesn’t have a single work to showcase to attract voters in this election,” he claimed.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the Adampur constituency, he maintained that he would shake the foundation of the incumbent government after the byelection result. “You send the Congress candidate Jai Prakash to the Assembly, I will shake the foundation of this government,” he said.

The Congress leader said that some parties and candidates were in the fray only to play the spoilsport. “The electors should realise that there is no use of voting for ‘vote katu’ candidates as only the Congress is capable of defeating the BJP,” he said.

“The BJP has already conceded defeat on the development front as it doesn’t have a single achievement worth showing,” he said. The people had made up their mind to ensure the victory of the Congress candidate, rising above caste, religion and party considerations in the Adampur byelection, he said.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said if the Congress formed government in the state, pension of the elderly and widows discontinued by the BJP-JJP government would be restored and arrears paid with interest.

“The Congress will give Rs 6,000 monthly pension to the elderly. The poor families will be given yellow ration cards again,” he said.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda, who campaigned in the auto market at Adampur mandi, said the BJP government was snatching jobs of people rather than providing employment to the youth.

“Haryana has emerged as the worst state in the country in terms of unemployment. The policies and corruption of the BJP-JJP government have resulted in an unprecedented unemployment scenario. About 1.82 lakh government posts are vacant in the state. The state that was at the forefront in providing employment till 2014 is at the forefront of unemployment rate today,” he alleged.