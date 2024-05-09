Will support Congress move to topple Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini govt: Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 8

Asking Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to resign or to prove his majority in the House, JJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said they were ready to go with the Congress if there was a move to bring down the incumbent Haryana Government.

Addressing a press conference here, Dushyant said the JJP will issue a whip to vote against this government in case this government is asked to prove its majority in the House. “I don’t need to go with the Congress or the BJP, but we will support the Opposition to ensure the fall of this government.”

When asked about why the JJP remained absent from voting during the trust vote after the formation of the new government headed by Saini, he said they had a rally on that day (in Hisar). “But we will issue a whip to the JJP MLAs against this government now. After issuing the whip, you can see that the five MLAs who were present in the Assembly at the time of confidence motion by the Saini government had to leave the Assembly,” Dushyant said.

The former Deputy CM said in the wake of the withdrawal of support to the government by three Independent MLAs, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini should resign on moral grounds or prove his majority in the House.

“With three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the government, the government does not have a majority in the Assembly,” he said. He said the JJP will write a letter to the Governor to urge him to ask the government to prove its majority.

Stating that the Leader of Opposition (Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda) should initiate a move to topple the BJP government, Dushyant said, “The Chief Minister has accused Independent MLAs of indulging in some dealings. The CM should provide evidence on this. We never had such situations when we were in power along with Manohar Lal Khattar in the previous BJP-JJP coalition government,” he said.

Asked to clarify whether the no trust move can be initiated since the Congress had also brought the no trust motion in February this year, Dushyant said the no-confidence motion was brought against the previous government headed by Khattar and not against the present government. He described Nayab Singh Saini as a weak CM.

