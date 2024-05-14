 ‘Will tackle substance abuse in Sirsa, uplift farmers’: Kumari Selja : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • ‘Will tackle substance abuse in Sirsa, uplift farmers’: Kumari Selja

‘Will tackle substance abuse in Sirsa, uplift farmers’: Kumari Selja

The Tribune Interview: Kumari Selja, Congress nominee, Sirsa

‘Will tackle substance abuse in Sirsa, uplift farmers’: Kumari Selja

Kumari Selja, Congress nominee, Sirsa



After 28 years, Kumari Selja has re-emerged into active politics in Sirsa, refuting Opposition claims and emphasising her deep-rooted connection with the region. As she navigates through the electoral landscape, her focus remains unwavering on addressing issues such as substance abuse and holistic development. With the looming battle against BJP’s Ashok Tanwar, Selja presents a promising vision for Sirsa’s transformation. In an interview with Anil Kakkar, she speaks on various issues. Excerpts:

The Opposition is making an issue of your return to active politics after 28 years. What do you have to say?

I last contested the elections in 1998 and embarked on ‘Jan Yatra’ from Chautala village in 2000. I held public meetings here in 2003 and 2004. Whenever people of Sirsa asked for help or funds for development, as a Rajya Sabha MP, I contributed to its development. The constituency is quite large and my visits have been frequent. I have kept in touch with people’s joys and sorrows. My father and I consider Sirsa our family. These relationships are not political, they are bonds of love. Some people view this through a political lens.

Our fight is with the BJP and its ideology. It is not a personal battle, nor do I make personal comments because it’s not in the culture of Sirsa to indulge in personal attacks.

Former state president of the Haryana State Congress, Ashok Tanwar, now in BJP, is in the field against you. How do you view this contest?

Our fight is with the BJP and its ideology. I don’t see it as a personal battle, nor do I make personal comments because it’s not in the culture of Sirsa to indulge in personal attacks. Even when we contested against the Lok Dal previously, we did not make personal comments.

What are the challenges, and if you win, what will be your priorities?

There are many issues — development in one place, changing the system, saving democracy and substance abuse. The problem of substance abuse at Tohana, Narwana, Sirsa, Kalanwali, Dabwali and Ellenabad is so severe that it’s destroying our youth. My priority will be to tackle substance abuse. The uplift of farmers and overall development are on the roadmap too.

The BJP claims to be vying for a full majority in this election. Where do you see the Congress?

The BJP’s work is to divert attention from real issues and mislead the public. It has been working on the policy of divide and rule in the name of religion and caste. Instead of addressing real issues like unemployment, inflation, and corruption, it talks about Hindu-Muslim divide. It has raised the issue of ‘mangalsutra’ to discuss the dignity of women. This is not the culture of our country. The Congress will come to power this time because people are fed up with BJP’s lies.

It is being said the Congress is divided into many factions.

There is no such thing. Previously, when we filed nominations, we went alone. But now, the system has changed. Many senior leaders were present at my nomination. Birender Singh, Kiran Choudhry, Randeep Surjewala, and besides them, local MLAs were also there. In Sirsa, all party leaders are campaigning actively.

You have been visiting the Sirsa Lok Sabha area for the past week, how is the response from people?

People’s enthusiasm is increasing. Wherever I go, I meet elders who know my father and me, showing us photos taken with us in the past. People are joining our party from other parties, and the Congress is growing bigger in Sirsa.

If you win, what will you do to uplift women in the area?

Women are now educated and skilled. They should not have to go outside the city for employment. Those not skilled should be provided training so they can become self-reliant.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kumari Selja #Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

2
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

3
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

4
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

10
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...

HP voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: Sukhu

Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Supreme Court slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day