Will welcome Birender if he joins AAP, says MP

Hisar, March 19

In high spirits after the party’s massive victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to contest the urban local bodies poll and later, the Assembly elections without any alliance with other political parties.

Haryana AAP in charge and Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi, Sushil Gupta, said in Charkhi Dadri today that they would contest the Haryana urban local bodies poll on party symbol.

Gupta, who inducted a retired Haryana Roadways General Manager Dhanraj Kundu at a public event for membership drive in Charkhi Dadri, claimed that they had been contacted by 40 MLAs and the party had already started a verification process to check their background.

‘He is my old friend’ I have been invited to a function being organised to felicitate Birender Singh on his birthday in Jind district on March 25. He is my old friend. —Sushil Gupta, Haryana AAP in-charge

Amid speculations about the political move of BJP leader and former Union Minister Birender Singh, Gupta praised him and stated that AAP would welcome him into the party fold if he wished to join it. Birender Singh, whose son Brijendra Singh is BJP MP from Hisar, will be felicitated at a public function to be held in Uchana on March 25. Birender has invited leaders from various parties, including AAP, to mark his 50 years in public life.

Gupta said he had been invited to a function being held to felicitate Birender Singh on his birthday in Jind district on March 25. The AAP MP maintained, “If Birender wishes to join AAP, we should welcome him.” He ruled out rumours of association of the Hoodas or IAS officer Ashok Khemka with AAP. —