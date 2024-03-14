Will work for party with more power, says former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 13

A day after skipping the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said circumstances keep on changing, but he will continue to work for the BJP in every situation.

Speaking to media persons, before leaving for the floor test, Anil Vij said “I am a ‘bhakt’ of the BJP. Circumstances keep on changing, but I have worked for the BJP in every situation. And even now, I will work for the party with more power.”

Later in the day, Vij inspected an under-construction civil enclave (domestic airport) in Ambala Cantonment and directed officials to expedite the work. He inquired about the work done and inspected construction work related to the entrance area, parking, canteen, and terminal.

PWD executive engineer Ritesh Aggarwal informed him that 50% work related to the terminal has been completed. The project is coming on a 20-acre land, at a cost of over Rs 133 crore in Ambala Cantonment.

