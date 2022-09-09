Win in Adampur will open gates for AAP in Haryana: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 6

Harping on free education, electricity and health facilities in Haryana, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal here today said that the upcoming by-election in the Adampur Assembly segment was a trailer and a win here would open the gates for the formation of the AAP government in Haryana.

Addressing a public meeting in Mandi Adampur today, Kejriwal stated that the Adampur segment used to enjoy chaudharhat (seat of power) once.

“A win of the AAP in the by-election will put Adampur on the national political map and will get the old ‘chaudhar’ back. Give me one chance and I will change Haryana. If I am proved wrong, kick me out of Haryana”. Claiming that he knew the trick of how to fix the ailing system of education and health, the Delhi CM said that Haryana was his home state and urged people to give him an opportunity to fix the system in Haryana as well.

Striking a personal chord with Adampur and Haryana, he stated that he was a native of Haryana and had studied in Hisar. “I have many relatives belonging to Adampur as well. Haryana is my birthplace and let me give a chance to improve the health and education system in my own state.”, he stated. Calling himself Haryana ka chhora, Kejriwal stated, “…wherever I went, I made it sure that Haryana’s head is always held high. I never let it go down”, he stated.

Taking a jibe at Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kejriwal said he had been MLA in Adampur since 1998. “If he has done a good job, vote for him, otherwise bring a change this time. I appeal to youths to bring an end to old style politics and bring in our new-age politics. The Haryana Government is closing down government schools day by day. If government schools are closed like this, where will the children of the poor go? We don’t want to shut down government schools, instead increase their number and make these better places for education,” he stated.

The Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opened a direct attack on Bishnoi, stating that the big shops of corrupt politicians were set to be closed. “The shop number 107 will also be closed,” he commented. The shop number 107 belongs to Kuldeep Bishnoi in the Adampur mandi.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s visit was marred by mismanagement as the mediapersons were at the receiving end of the tight security network around the two Chief Ministers during their two-day visit to Hisar district. After yesterday’s episode when the mediapersons who were invited to the press conference were frisked and some of them even stopped by the police at the entrance, today’s Adampur event had little space for the mediapersons.

#arvind kejriwal