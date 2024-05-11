Wind blowing in favour of BJP, claims Tanwar in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 10

The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sirsa, Dr Ashok Tanwar, addressed a public meeting at Bakarianwali village in the Ellenabad Assembly constituency on Friday. He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP was not only set to form the government for the third time in the country. He said that people of Sirsa should ensure that by pressing the lotus button on the EVM.

He said the wind was blowing in favour of the BJP in the country and the state, and people also wanted the country to be entrusted in strong hands again. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the entire country had not only made a distinct identity in the world in the last 10 years, it had progressed in every field.

Tanwar said the people of the INDIA bloc were spreading lies about the BJP that after coming to power for the third time, the rights of the common man would end. In reality, these people were worried that after coming to power for the third time, the existence of INDIA bloc would end, he further said.

Opposition parties are fighting elections to save their existence, but the reality is that these people also know that on June 4, the BJP would win more than 400 seats and entrust PM Modi with the reins of the country, he said.

Tanwar said, on crop failure, the double engine government of the Centre and the state provided immediate and proper compensation to farmers. He said under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Sirsa was the only district in the entire state where proper compensation had been credited into the accounts of the farmers.

