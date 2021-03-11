Winds spread farm fires in Karnal, Kaithal

Karnal, April 26
The officials of the Fire Department remained on toes in Karnal and Kaithal districts on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday as 54 incidents of farm fires were reported in the two districts due to gusty storm.
As per information, the fire was spread by the sudden storm. Following the incidents, Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Karnal and Kaithal have sought report from the respective Revenue Departments to determine the loss.
So far, six incidents have been reported in Kaithal.
“The Revenue Department says farm fires were reported in 49 villages,” said Anish Yadav, DC, Karnal.
