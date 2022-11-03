Winged visitors flock to Sultanpur sanctuary

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 2

Bird watchers are in for a delight and thronging the Sultanpur bird sanctuary as several species of migratory birds have landed there. With winters setting early in Europe, birds take nine flyways across the world and some unusual routes during this flight.

According to the authorities concerned, birds that are visible in Sultanpur include common coot, northern pintail, tufted pochard, common pachard, northern showler, gadwal, glossy ibis, demoiselle crane, painted stork, cormorant, black-necked stork, sarus crane, openbill stork, woolly-necked stork, spoonbill, crested serpent eagle, booted eagle, short-eared owl, brown hawk-owl, cattle egret, herons, swamphen and Sindh sparrow.

The arrival of birds has given local birders a sigh of relief who feared the BCR smog may alter their course or stopovers. The birds are also reaching the Basai wetlands.

“Special arrangements are being made in the sanctuary to provide a disturbance-free stay here. We are offering the best facilities here, but also appeal to the visitors to maintain the ecological decorum. We are expecting more footfall in November,” said Rajesh Chahal, Wildlife Inspector, Gurugram.

Welcoming visitors

Every year, the park witnesses a large number of migratory birds from various parts of the world. This process starts in October and continues till February.