Winter sets in, 16 lakh pupils yet to get uniform allowance

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 1

Despite the onset of winter, more than 16 lakh students enrolled in Classes I to VIII in government schools across the state are yet to get uniform allowance this academic session.

TIME-CONSUMING PROCESS From this session, it’s a must to take details of the students’ Parivar Pehchan Patra for the disbursal of uniform & other allowances. Collecting the details of over 16 lakh students is time-consuming. It will take at least two more weeks to disburse the allowance. — School Education Department official Rs 500 for each student studying up to Class V Rs 800 for each student of Classes VI to VIII

As per information, Rs 500 uniform allowance is given to each student studying up to Class V and Rs 800 for those studying Classes VI to VIII. The allowance is directly deposited to the students’ bank accounts from the state headquarter.

The delay in releasing the allowance has forced the parents to make rounds of schools to get updates while many have bought the uniform out of their own pocket to protect the students from the winter. The allowance

is given once every academic session, which commences on April 1.

“Having waited for several days, I had to buy uniforms for my son and daughter on my own as the school heads don’t have any information when the uniform allowance will be released by the state authorities. Since the temperature is dropping every passing day hence many other parents have done the same,” said Vijay, a parent.

Talking to The Tribune, an official of the Department of School Education said, “The details of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) of the students had been made mandatory by the state government to disburse uniform and other allowances from this session. Collecting the details of the PPP from 16 lakh students was consuming time, leading to a delay in releasing the allowance.” “It will take at least two more weeks to credit the allowance to the students’ bank accounts as the PPP details of all of them are yet to be received from the districts,” he added.

Diljeet Singh, District Elementary Education Officer, said the uniform allowance was directly credited to the students’ bank accounts from the state headquarter, hence his office had no information about it.

Anshaj Singh, Director, School Education, said he was in Gujarat on election duty hence did not have any update on the release of the uniform allowance.