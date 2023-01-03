With 2 more arrests, 11 held in mobile App fraud case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 2

The police have arrested two residents of Delhi in the online mobile gaming application fraud case today. The police said the accused identified as Rakesh and Maan Singh were members of a gang who used to dupe people on the pretext of offering lucrative returns in online games.

Sources said Rakesh, who is a daily wager, had opened a bank account, which was being used for transaction of money by the racketeers. His account showed a transaction of above Rs nine crore at Axis Bank in Delhi. Maan Singh had given Rs 35,000 to Rakesh to open a bank account on his identity proof and was being used by the racketeers for money transaction.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikash Lohchab said the police had so far arrested 11 persons in the racket, which seemed to have spread its wings in various states of the country and duped people worth several hundred crores of rupees. He said the police had registered a case in this connection on May 17 under Sections 420, 406, 506 and 120 B of the IPC and sections of the price chits and money circulation schemes (Banning)Act.