With 53K solar pumps, Haryana saves 29.50 crore power units every year

Chandigarh, June 10

Haryana has managed to save 29.50 crore units of electricity every year with the successful installation of 53,000 solar pumps across the state. Due to this, it has also saved Rs 195 crore.

Out of 53,000 pumps, more than 26,000 have been installed in Sirsa and Hisar districts only.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar shared this while interacting with the beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme through audio conferencing here today.

“Priority for new solar pump installation would be given to the areas where the groundwater level has gone down to 100 ft and to the farmers who have applied for installation. Around 11,000 applications have been received for the new installation,” said Khattar.

He said Haryana is among the leading states in the country in installing off-grid solar pumps. In 2020–2021, the state installed 15,000 solar pumps and with more than 38,000 solar pumps, it has managed to bag the top spot nationally. This number is more than the target given to the state for installing 50,000 off-grid solar pumps set under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

“In 2014, when we took over the responsibility of public service, there were only 492 solar pumps in the state. A target has been set to install 70,000 solar pumps in 2023-24,” shared the CM. — TNS