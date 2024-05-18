Jhajjar: With arrest of six, gang targetting mobile tower equipment busted

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 17

A joint team of the CIA-2 unit of Bahadurgarh and the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Jhajjar has busted an inter-state gang involved in the theft of costly equipment used in mobile phone signal boosters/towers. Six persons, including a junk dealer, have been arrested.

The team also recovered 28 Radio Receiver Units (RRU) and 10 Base Band Units (BBU) that provide signals to mobiles, 20 antennas and three modules that are used to charge the battery from them. Barring the junk dealer, all are relatives. “They have been involved in these crimes for several months,” said Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arpit Jain.

Jain claimed that the accused, during interrogation, admitted to have been involved in more than 24 incidents of thefts perpetrated in Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. The accused had been identified as Rohit, Kapil and Gaurav of Jind, Bhim of Karnal, Karan of Patiala (Punjab) and junk dealer Sonu of Palwal.

Inspector Vivek Malik, incharge, Bahadurgarh CIA-2, said they had received a tip-off that the accused were selling stolen equipment to a junk dealer in Palwal and they passed through the district in a car for this purpose.

“Acting on the tip-off, we installed a naka at the Chandpur turn on the Jhajjar-Rewari road and started checking vehicles. As soon as the car in question reached there, all five persons who were in the car were questioned. Some equipment used in the installation of mobile towers was also recovered from the car. The suspects were immediately taken into custody,” he said.

Malik said Rohit and Bhim were cousins and also the masterminds of the gang. Rohit had an ITI diploma in a welding course. They worked together in a tower installation company in Jaipur two-three years ago. Bhim used to install towers in Palwal and sell stolen items to the junk dealer in Palwal.

