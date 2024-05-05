With decline in fresh arrival of wheat, procurement agencies focus on lifting

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 4

With a decline in the arrival of fresh wheat stocks in the district’s grain markets, procurement agencies have started focusing on improving the lifting process of these stocks.

As per the data gathered, over 75 per cent (4,19714 MT) of the total produce procured by the government agencies had been lifted until Friday evening.

Over 5,58,237 MT stocks were purchased at different grain markets. Out of this, about 2,000 MT was purchased by private traders and nearly 5,56,236 MT was procured by government procurement agencies (Food and Civil Supplies, HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation).

While the Food and Civil Supplies Department lifted 74 per cent of its procured stocks, HAFED and HSWC have lifted 76 per cent and 81 per cent of the purchased produce, respectively. Farmers said the process of lifting must be expedited so that their payments could be cleared on time.

District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Surender Saini said over 75 per cent of the produce had been lifted till Friday, adding that about 97 per cent payments were cleared for the farmers whose produce had been lifted.

“The arrivals have started decreasing and all efforts are being made to further improve the process of lifting the procured wheat. Our target is to lift all the procured stocks within a week. The lifting at Thanesar grain market has been on the slower side because it is linked with Adani Silo in Kaithal and due to the distance and linkage of grain markets of two districts (Kurukshetra and Kaithal) it takes time in offloading the stock. However, we are in touch with the District Manager of FCI and labour points have been increased. We are hopeful that the lifting will improve soon. The season has been going on smoothly,” he added.

District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO) Rajiv Chaudhary said, “The arrivals started gathering pace around April 15 and over the next couple of weeks the grains markets were flooded with fresh arrivals. Over 5.58 lakh MT stocks have arrived so far. About 98 per cent of the total produce is in the grain markets. However, the daily arrivals have dropped to 20,000 to 30,000 quintal a day, and arrivals are expected to come to an end by next week. Lifting is a manual process and it takes time to clear the stocks. We are hopeful that the lifting will be completed within a week, too.”

