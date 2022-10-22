With ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s backing, ‘outsider’ Jai Prakash makes contest tough

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 21

Congress candidate Jai Prakash, usually called JP, developed a firebrand image from his youth. Now, he is trying to ensure a fierce contest in the Adampur byelection. Though he has been tagged an “outsider” by the rival camps, JP has succeeded in making the bypoll a high voltage contest as former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda have put their resources behind him.

JP (67), hailing from Kalayat segment of Kaithal district, started his political career as a protégé of the former Deputy PM Devi Lal and was then associated with former CM Om Prakash Chautala. JP is the only politician who succeeded in giving the Bhajan Lal family a run for their money in 2009 Assembly elections, when former CM Bhajan Lal broke away from the Congress and formed Haryana Janhit Congress. The Congress turned towards the JP and fielded him against Bhajan Lal from the Adampur Assembly segment. In a close contest, the former CM won by a thin margin of 6,015 votes. JP then shifted to his home turf Kalayat in 2014, as the constituency was de-reserved. He won as an Independent candidate. He joined the Congress again, but failed to repeat his success in the 2019 Assembly election. JP’s rivals allege that he misguides even his workers by making false promises. Political observers say JP is one of the sharpest politicians in electoral management. “JP knows how to contest an election. He connects with voters very quickly,” said Dr Ram Kumar, a political observer.