With five LS seats in kitty, Congress gears up for Assembly elections

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 6

Having wrested five seats from the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, the Congress has started gearing up for upcoming Assembly elections.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with four newly elected Congress MPs today not only pondered over emerging political scenario in the state after the Lok Sabha elections but also decided next course of action to show the door to BJP in the Assembly elections that are due in October.

“The leaders also discussed weakness and strength of the party witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections. The newly elected MPs — Deepender Hooda (Rohtak), Varun Choudhary (Ambala), Satyapal Brahamchari (Sonepat) and Jai Prakash (Hisar) also shared their experience and political equations in their respective constituencies with their senior leaders,” sources said. The meeting was held at Hooda’s residence in Delhi.

Sources said three of the MPs came to Delhi to meet Hooda to give their feedback about the Lok Sabha elections. State Congress chief whip and Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra was also present.

Party will make clean sweep The Congress has won the first battle. The party will make a clean sweep in the Assembly polls as people have made up their mind to oust the BJP from power. — Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rohtak