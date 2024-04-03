With food, Swiggy, Zomato to deliver message on voter awareness

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar/Bhiwani, April 2

The District Election office in Bhiwani and Hisar districts have launched a special awareness campaign for increasing the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Naresh Narwal, said they had identified the booths with low turnout in the district in the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. He said 10 polling booths had been identified from each Assembly constituency with the lowest voter turnout.

“Under the flagship programme of the Election Commission, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme (SVEEP), measures are being taken to educate voters and spread awareness,” Narwal said.

There will be special emphasis on awareness programmes under the SVEEP campaign in the areas with the low voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha polls, he said. The DC said street plays, awareness rallies and women awareness programmes would be organised in the area of these booths. “Necessary instructions have also been given to all nodal officers regarding the SVEEP campaign,” he added.

The Hisar District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Pradeep Dahiya, said they had roped in food delivery firms like Swiggy and Zomato to carry the message of adult franchise and the necessity of participating in the election process while delivering food to the customers.

Dahiya said they had also publicised the message of the Election Commission for maximum participation in the electoral process by displaying the messages on the bus queue shelter, Haryana Roadways buses, hoardings etc.

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the Bhiwani Assembly constituency of Bhiwani town, which is an urban area, had recorded 44.97 per cent voting at booth number 132, 45.72 per cent at booth number two, 47.37 per cent at booth number three, 47.43 per cent at booth number 31, 47.43 per cent at booth number 37. As much as 48.91 per cent voting took place at booth number 38. Voting was 46.36 per cent at booth number 182 at Prahladgarh village, 47.89 per cent at booth number 224 in Nandgaon, 48.59 per cent at booth number 225 in Nandgaon, and 48.63 per cent at booth number 208 in Manheru. However, the other rural areas have recorded over 50 per cent polling.

