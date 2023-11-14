With only 1 teacher, fate of 121 students in MDU’s statistics dept hangs in balance

Tribune News Service

The Department of Statistics at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here is grappling with an acute shortage of teachers. While only one teacher is available in the department, 121 students are enrolled in its two courses —MSc and diploma in data analytics.

Student, teacher ratio worrisome As per norms, one teacher is required for eight students to supervise project work, but here only one teacher is available for 121 students since January. We have to club students of over three groups for practical subjects. We have included as many as 50 students, instead of 15, in a group to cope with the situation. Dr Suresh Chander Malik, Lone teacher and HoD, Statistics dept, MDU

Research scholars have also been roped in for teaching students. While two scholars are being paid remuneration, as many as five of these are currently teaching for free.

Earlier, there were two available teachers in the department, but one of them superannuated in January this year. There has only been one professor in the department since then.

“Head of Department (HoD) Dr Suresh Chander Malik has been managing all the classes, with the help of research scholars,” a student told this correspondent during a recent visit to the university.

Students maintained that there was a dire need to hire experienced teachers. “Though research scholars are trying their best to teach us, there is a lot of difference between an experienced teacher and a research scholar in terms of teaching skills, specialisation and ability to guide us about future aspects. The authorities should fill all the vacant posts at the earliest,” said one of the students.

The HoD said as per norms, one teacher was required for eight students to supervise project work, but only one was available for 121 students in the department since January.

“As many as five posts are lying vacant in our department. We have to club students of over three groups for practical subjects. There should be 15 students in a group, but we have included as many as 50 students to cope with the situation. Seven research scholars are also teaching students, owing to the shortage of faculty members,” he said.

Malik said the course was in high demand across the country as data analysts were being appointed in both government and private sectors. However, the students here were finding themselves in a difficult situation. “I have urged the authorities to fill posts on multiple occasions, but to no avail,” he added.

MDU Registrar Gulshan Taneja could not be contacted for comments.

