With rains round the corner, cleaning of drains begins in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 14

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has begun cleaning the drains in view of the upcoming rainy season.

The MCYJ has planned to finish the first round of cleaning of the drains by June 30.

There are 32 small and big drains in the area falling under the jurisdiction of the MCYJ and the length of these drains is about 84 km.

Apart from this, pumps will be installed to remove accumulated water from the low-lying areas of the twin cities during the rainy season, so that there is no problem of waterlogging anywhere.

Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ, said, “The tender process for cleaning the drains was completed by taking special approval during the Model Code of Conduct so that the residents don’t have to face any problem during the rainy season.”

According to information, the work of cleaning the drains was allotted by the MCYJ to an agency for Rs 64.53 lakh.

The drains are being cleaned by dividing the entire MCYJ area into two zones —Zone-I includes wards from 1 to 11 and Zone-II includes wards from12 to 22.

“The cleaning work of drains was recently begun by an agency which also has responsibility of lifting silt and cleaning grass from the banks of the nullahs,” said Sinha.

According to information, all sanitation inspectors were supervising the cleaning work of drains under the guidance of Chief Sanitary Inspectors Harjeet Singh in zone-I and Sunil Dutt in zone-II.

The cleaning of big drains was being done by earthmoving machines and other drains are being cleaned by workers.

The main drains starts from Jagadhari and passes through Sector 17, Professor Colony, Model Town, Tagore Garden, Lajpat Nagar and several other colonies and falls into the sewerage treatment plant situated on the bank of the Western Jamuna Canal.

Apart from this, there are several other nullahs, including in Azad Nagar, Dashmesh Colony, Badhi Majra Road, Industrial area and Gauri Shankar Mandir Colony, Devi Bhawan Bazaar, Shamshan Ghat Road, Civil Line, Gandhi Dham and Matka Chowk to the Bartan Bazaar area in Jagadhri.

Ayush Sinha further said the MCYJ was making efforts to ensure that there was no water accumulation in the residential areas during the rainy season. “The accumulated water from the low-lying areas will be drained out through pumps. These arrangements have been made. We have identified such areas, which include Kharwan Road in Budia Town, near FCI godown in Model Town (Yamunanagar), near Matka Chowk in Jagadhri and several other areas,” said Sinha.

