Withdraw fee hike: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh, November 4
Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded the withdrawal of the state government’s decision to hike MBBS fee.
He said the government intended to deny medical education to children of the poor and middle-class families.
“The government sometimes imposes a condition of a bond of Rs 40 lakh and sometimes the fee is increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh. Students are continuously opposing it. The Opposition has also raised this issue in Assembly, but the state government is not ready to accept students’ demands,” he said.
Hooda also expressed displeasure over the CET examination centres allotted far from homes of candidates.
“When the Opposition raised this issue in the Assembly, the government itself had agreed to conduct examination in the home or adjoining district, but once again it went back on its promise,” he said.
