Withdraw Z-plus security to Khattar: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The Congress today complained that the BJP was misusing official machinery and questioned Z-plus security to former CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Holding a press conference, Deputy Congress Legislative Party leader Aftab Ahmed said, “The state government is misusing official machinery for electoral gains. The model code of conduct is in place and despite that it has been happening.” He questioned the Election Commission’s different yardstick in providing security to BJP candidates. “It influences voters. There should be a level playing field.”

“On what basis is Khattar being provided with Z-plus security? What kind of threat perception does he have? There are two more former CMs in the state, Om Prakash Chautala and Bhupinder Hooda but they have not been provided with Z-plus security,” he said.

