Withhold assent to land Bill, Cong MLA urges Prez

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Former minister and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry has written to the President, Droupadi Murmu, urging her to withhold assent to the state’s land acquisition Bill.

The Governor had referred the Bill for presidential assent in December last year.

The Congress MLA said the ‘Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill-2021’ had been hastily piloted and approved in a short period of the Vidhan Sabha monsoon session, ignoring their vociferous protests and a walkout.

“Any meaningful discussion on the Bill was stifled and steamrolled, and due deliberations were eschewed while approving the Bill abovementioned.”