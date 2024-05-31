Woman, 43, dies of heatstroke

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 30

With the mercury soaring above 49°C for the second consecutive day, Haryana reported its first death from heatwave today. A 43-year-old woman, Anguri Devi, was found dead on a road in Madhogarh village of Mahendragarh today.

She had left home to visit her daughter but never reached there. In a police complaint, her family members said she had suffered a heatstroke. The Satnali Police SHO said, “The post-mortem report confirmed her death owing to extreme heatwave.” However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ram Chnader said he had no information about it. The temperature in Mahendragarh had touched 49°C yesterday. Two other suspected deaths were reported from Faridabad. However, the CMO could not confirm it.

