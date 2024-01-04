Woman accused in gangster Sandeep Gadoli murder case shot dead

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 3

Divya Pahuja (27), an accused in gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s murder in 2016, was shot dead in a hotel near the bus stand here last night. Three persons, including the owner of a hotel, were arrested today. There is, however, no trace of the woman’s body so far.

Those arrested were identified as hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56), a native of Model Town, Hisar, his hotel employees Hemraj (28) of Nepal and Omprakash (23) of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

After the murder, Abhijeet allegedly put the body in a BMW car. He asked his two friends to dispose it of and paid them Rs 10 lakh for the purpose. A video showing two men dragging the body on the floor using a bed sheet had gone viral on social media.

While the police said Divya was shot dead by the hotel owner as she used to extort money from him over his some obscene pictures, Divya’s sister Naina Pahuja alleged that Sandeep Gadoli’s sister Sudesh Kataria and her brother Brahm Prakash Kataria had given money to Abhijeet for murdering Divya. Following her complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 14 police station.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “Abhijeet has claimed that he reached the hotel with Divya on January 2. He wanted to delete his obscene photographs from Divya’s phone, but she did not give him her phone’s password. Enraged, Abhijeet shot Divya dead. Thereafter, he along with his hotel workers Hemraj and Om Prakash placed the body in his BMW car. Abhijeet then called his two other associates and gave them his car to dispose of the body. Our teams are conducting raids to arrest those persons and recover the body.”

Sandeep Gadoli, a gangster from Gurugram, was killed in a shootout in Mumbai on February 6, 2016. Later, the Mumbai police said Gadoli was trapped with the help of his “girlfriend” Pahuja. The Bombay High Court granted bail to her in June last year, about seven years after she was arrested in connection with the case.

