Woman among two booked for murder

Sonepat, April 28
A 33-year old man, who was convicted of killing his wife and was released on bail, was allegedly murdered at a private school in Bahalgarh village on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Yogesh, alias Lilu, of Liwaspur.
In his complaint to the Bahalgarh police, Rakesh of Liwaspur said his younger brother Yogesh went outside on Saturday night and he was seen with the chowkidar of the school. The complainant said his brother didn’t come home at night.
Members of the school committee saw the body and informed Yogesh’s uncle Dayanand about it.
Thereafter, Dayanand reached the school and accused chowkidar Manoj and his wife Sarita of killing Yogesh by hitting his head with a hammer.
After getting information, ACP Rai Mukesh Jakhar, along with Station House Officer Rajeev Kumar, reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Following the complaint of Rakesh, a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the India Penal Code (IPC) was registered against chowkidar Manoj and his wife Sarita.
