Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 25

Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a female caregiver of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s brother while trying to extort Rs 5 lakh his mother Shabnam Singh.

The accused woman had demanded Rs 40 lakh after threatening to implicate Yuvraj, his mother and family in a false case. Police recovered the cash from her possession and registered an FIR at DLF Phase 1 police station.

According to a complaint filed by Shabnam Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 1, a woman named Hema Kaushik alias Dimpy was hired as caregiver of Yuvraj’s brother Zorawar Singh in 2022. Zorawar Singh has been suffering from depression.

Shabnam Singh said they removed Hema from work after 20 days for “not being professional”.

Shabnam added that, “In May 2023, Hema started calling and sending WhatsApp messages to me and threatened to implicate family in a false case.”

Hema demanded Rs 40 lakh, Shabnam said, adding that on July 19, Hema threatened in a WhatsApp message that she would file a case against them on July 23. “I told Hema that the amount was huge. It was decided that Rs 5 lakh will be given to her by Monday, but it was postponed to Tuesday and I moved police,” Yuvraj’s mother said in her complaint.

Following the complaint police laid a trap. When Hema reached a mall to collect Rs 5 lakh, the police team caught her red-handed while accepting money from Shabnam Singh.

“The arrested accused woman is identified as Hema Kaushik alias Dimpy, wife of Nitesh Kaushik, a resident of Malviya village in South Delhi. Rs 5 lakh cash was recovered from her possession. We are questioning the accused woman,” said Nitish Aggarwal, DCP East.

#Gurugram #Yuvraj Singh