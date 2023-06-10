Woman ASI shifted to police lines, probe on

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 9

A woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), posted at the Farrukhnagar police station, has been transferred to the police lines over her alleged role in two cases of rape, which were registered on the complaint of a woman employee of an IT company, recently.

The complainant woman in both cases and her associate were arrested yesterday for extortion over honey trap and the woman ASI came under scanner when one of the victims questioned her role in the cases. A senior police officer said they were verifying the allegations and action would be taken as per the law.

According to the police, the kingpin of the honey trap racket has been identified as Binita Kumari, a native of Bihar, who used to work as an adviser at a Gurugram-based IT company. She was arrested by the police along with her associate Mahesh Phogat, an NGO operator.

Binita trapped the victim through online dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble etc and after calling them to meet her at a hotel, she would make allegations of rape and molestation.

She would then threaten to file an FIR to extort money from them. She was active in this “business” for the past one year.

One of the victims has accused the woman ASI of being in hand-in-glove with the accused.

He alleged that after meeting Binita at a hotel in Farukhnagar on May 14, the woman ASI had called him and said there was a complaint against him. Later, she asked him to compromise with the accused.

Harender Singh, ACP, Pataudi, said it was too early to say anything as investigation was underway.