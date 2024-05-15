Woman attacks mother-in-law in Sirsa court

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 14

A woman was attacked by her daughter-in-law outside a local court in Sirsa. While the woman’s son and her husband rushed to her aid, the daughter-in-law, Rohini fled on a two-wheeler. The Civil Lines police have registered a case against Rohini and begun investigating the incident.

Sources say the victim’s son, Nitin Talwar, was married to Rohini Arora from Subhash Colony, Sirsa. About two years ago, owing to domestic disputes, Rohini went to live with her parents in Sirsa and filed a case against her in-laws, 51-year-old Aarti Talwar and her husband Sanjeev Talwar, who belong to Ludhiana.

Aarti said as she was leaving the local court after a hearing of the case on Monday, Rohini reached the parking lot on a two-wheeler and attacked her. When she raised an alarm, her husband and son came to her rescue, but Rohini managed to flee.

Aarti claimed that her daughter-in-law even threatened to kill her before fleeing. Investigating officer ASI Satyawan said a case had been registered under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC.

