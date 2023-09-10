 Woman, baby die of suspected poisoning : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Woman, baby die of suspected poisoning

Woman, baby die of suspected poisoning

Woman, baby die of suspected poisoning

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 9

A woman and her two-month-old son died, while her mother and a man were admitted to hospital in a critical condition due to suspected poisoning in Hisar today.

According to information, the woman, Aanchal, was married to Dharambir of a Jind village. She had come to stay with her mother Santosh for three months. Aanchal, her mother, and Sansaar, with whom Santosh was reportedly living, had dinner last night after which their condition deteriorated. They were taken to hospital, where Aanchal and her son died.

#Hisar

