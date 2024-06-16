Woman blood donors feted

Sirsa, June 15
In a ceremony at Sanatan Dharma Mahavidyalaya, Ambala, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya honoured two women from Sirsa for donating blood more than 10 times, each, and for organising 10 blood donation camps in the last five years through their organisation — Public Relations Help Foundation — in Chautala village. He also honoured founder of the foundation JP Godara, in addition to 25-times donor Bimala and 34-times donor Vimla Sinwar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor
Talks with top leaders productive: PM Modi
Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future
Jalandhar youth who opened fire at cousins nabbed by police ...