Woman blood donors feted

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 15

In a ceremony at Sanatan Dharma Mahavidyalaya, Ambala, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya honoured two women from Sirsa for donating blood more than 10 times, each, and for organising 10 blood donation camps in the last five years through their organisation — Public Relations Help Foundation — in Chautala village. He also honoured founder of the foundation JP Godara, in addition to 25-times donor Bimala and 34-times donor Vimla Sinwar.

