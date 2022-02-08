Woman commits suicide, live-in partner booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 7

The police have booked a man after his live-in partner, a 35-year-old woman lawyer, allegedly committed suicide at their flat in Experian Society, Sector 108. Her body was found hanging in bedroom of the flat while her live-in partner was missing. Family of the deceased alleged it was murder. Following complaint of the brother of the deceased an FIR of abetment to suicide was registered at the Rajendra Park police station.

According to the police the deceased has been identified as Preeti Jaiswal, a native of Kota in Rajasthan. She was a practicing lawyer at Delhi’s Dwarka Court and was married. A case of her divorce was pending in the court. She was residing with her live-in partner identified as Vijay Rana at the flat in society.

Yesterday, her family after getting information reached the flat and found her body hanging from fan. Later, the police was called.

When the police reached the spot body of the deceased was found hanging from fan while her legs were on the bed.

“My sister was under pressure as her live-in partner abused and thrashed her. She can’t commit suicide. She was killed by her live-in partner,” said Anuradha Jaiswal, elder sister of the deceased.

As per the complaint an FIR has been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide), IPC, at the Rajendra Park police station.

“We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem. The cause behind suicide has not been ascertained yet and the probe is on,” said Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO, Rajendra Park police station. —