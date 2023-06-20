Woman cop trainer ends life at Bhondsi

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 19

A 26-year-old woman constable of the Haryana Police ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her barrack in the Recruitment Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, late on Sunday evening. No suicide note was found.

Identified as Pinki, a resident of Charkhi Dadri district, the deceased had been posted at the RTC for long to train women constables of Durga Shakti squad.

She phoned her family before taking the extreme step but by the time they reached, she had ended her life.