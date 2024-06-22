Woman crushed to death as roof collapses in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 21

Heavy rain caused the roof of a house to collapse at Indira Vikas Nagar here last night. The collapse resulted in the death of a woman, who was asleep in a room at her house.

Her husband Sushil Kumar, who is a painter, said that their house had a weak roof since a long time now and due to the heavy rain that graced the city yesterday, a part of the roof collapsed.

The victim, who was identified as Suman was asleep when the roof of the room collapsed and fell on her. Unfortunately, Suman was crushed under the debris, said Sushil.

He said that he tried really hard to rescue her but couldn’t, so he called out to his neighbours for help. With their assistance, they managed to extricate Suman out of the derbis and rushed her to a hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

On Friday afternoon, the postmortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa