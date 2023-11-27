Woman crushed to death, kin block road

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 26

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for some distance, resulting into her death on Saturday evening at Muradgarh village in the district.

The incident sparked anger among family members, relatives and villagers who blocked the Karnal-Indri state highway on Sunday afternoon by placing the body on the road after a post-mortem examination.

After Indri DSP Subhash Chand and Indri SHO Ajayab Singh assured the family members that the police had detained the accused car driver and impounded the car, they lifted the blockade.

The deceased was identified as Mamta of Muradgarh village. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Mamta’s husband and arrested the accused after examining a CCTV footage, said the SHO.

#Karnal