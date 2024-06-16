Woman dies after assault; husband, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 15

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at Chulkana village in Samalkha on Friday night. The police booked her husband and in-laws today.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja. She was allegedly hit with a stick on her head, which caused her death.

The matter came to light in the wee hours today. Pooja’s brother Roop, who lives in the Kandhla area of Uttar Pradesh, in his complaint to the Samalkha police, stated that Pooja got married to Navin eight years ago. The couple has two children.

He alleged that Navin used to beat up his sister. He alleged that his sister had told him several times that Navin would kill her one day.

He said his father received a call from sarpanch of Chulkana village today, who told him that his daughter had succumbed to her injuries. When the family reached Chulkana village, they found Pooja lying in a pool of blood on a cot, bleeding from her mouth and head. A bloodstained wooden stick was lying near the cot.

He alleged that Navin, along with his father Jagdish and brothers Binder and Ajay, had murdered his sister. Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh said a case has been registered against Navin, his father and two brothers under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC. He said Navin and Pooja had an altercation, after which Navin hit his wife on her head with a stick while she was asleep. An investigation is on.

Was hit on her head with a stick

The police said Navin and Pooja had an altercation, after which Navin hit his wife’s head with a stick while she was sleeping.

The matter came to light when the village sarpanch called the woman’s father, informing him that she had succumbed to injuries

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat