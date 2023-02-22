Woman dies after falling off 7th floor in Manesar

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 21

A 33-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances after falling off the seventh floor of a residential building at National Security Group (NSG) Camp, Manesar. Her husband, an NSG commando, and in-laws have been booked for alleged dowry death.

The kin of the deceased, Priti, said her husband, Walender, and in-laws were pressuring her for dowry. The police said the incident occurred on Sunday night.

An FIR has been registered against Walender and his parents under Sections 304-B and 34 of the IPC.