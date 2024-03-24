Woman dies by suicide in Rohtak

Rohtak: A 32-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death at her house here on Saturday. The woman allegedly took the extreme step after an altercation with her husband. She has been identified as Jyoti, who belonged to Dabwali and got married in Sainipura locality, Rohtak. The police have registered a case.
