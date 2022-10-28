Gurugram: Woman dies of suffocation after fire breaks out in flat

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 27

A 65-year-old woman died due to suffocation after a fire broke out in a flat in the wee hours on Thursday at a posh condominium, located on MG Road. Four fire engines rushed to the spot to douse off the fire and rescued three persons from the flat in which the woman died at a hospital, said fire officials.

The fire officials said, the fire broke out on the ninth floor flat of Essel Towers, located on MG Road at around 3.30 am today. At that time, Vinay Kumari Gupta, her father and mother Pushpa Gupta were sleeping inside the flat and they were stuck inside as flames spread rapidly and the flat was filled with smoke. Soon after the family raised the alarm, the fire brigade was called by security guards.

After getting information, a fire team from the Sector 29 fire station reached the spot and four fire engines were pressed into service. The fire brigade team first rescued Vinay Kumari Gupta and her father and doused off the flames after over an hour of efforts.

“After controlling the fire, those rescued said Pushpa Gupta was still inside the flat and we started looking for her. After a few minutes, she was found unconscious inside a bathroom located near the balcony of the flat. She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead. She died due to suffocation,” said Rajesh Kumar, Sub-Fire Officer, who was at the spot.

“The fire seems to have been caused by a short circuit. It began from the LED light and spread throughout the flat. It took us an hour to control the blaze”, added a senior fire official.

