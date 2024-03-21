Woman dies, three hurt as earth caves in

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 20

A 38-year-old woman died and three other women were injured when pond earth caved in at Dheegot village on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm when the victim, identified as Meena, was on her way to collect cow dung from a spot adjacent to the village pond. It is reported that besides the victim, three other women residents of the village, identified as Gyanwati, Krishna and Ganga, also got buried under a heavy mound of earth that suddenly caved in.

All women were walking on the bank of the pond at that time. Although all four women were rescued by the locals soon after, Meena succumbed to her injuries.

