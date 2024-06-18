Woman found murdered, spouse booked

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 17

A middle-aged woman was allegedly found murdered in a colony here on Monday. The victim, identified as Khairuna, the wife of Mubarak Khan, was found lying in bed with a scarf around her neck.

The police have registered a case of murder. However, no arrests have been made so far. The immediate cause of death is yet to be ascertained. It is alleged that Mubarak, a driver by profession who would often beat up his wife and children after consuming liquor, strangled his wife following a quarrel last night and fled before the matter came to the notice of his children and neighbours.

The incident came to light after a milkman knocked the door of the victim’s house and received no response. He informed the neighbours, who in turn called the police.

Seema, a neighbour, reportedly told the police that Mubarak, who was addicted to alcohol, often beat up his wife and children over minor issues. According to reports, the woman may have been strangled to death by her husband after she fell unconscious from consuming a sweet item he brought last night.

The police and a team of forensic experts collected evidence and shifted the body to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination. A hunt has been launched to arrest the culprit, said a police official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad