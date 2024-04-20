Sirsa: Woman framed in drugs case, says AAP; police denies claim

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 19

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has questioned the actions of the district police in a “drugs case” in which a policeman allegedly got drugs planted on a woman.

AAP leaders presented audio clips and CCTV footage to the media in this regard at a press conference here today.

AAP national council member Virendra Kumar and Farmers’ Wing district president Surjeet Singh alleged that on April 1, a police team had raided the house of Simarjeet Kaur at Taruana village in Sirsa district, seizing 1,785 banned intoxicating capsules. An FIR was filed in the case.

It is alleged that the drugs had been planted at Simarjeet’s house. Head Constable Ramesh Kumar allegedly provided narcotics to a woman, Karamjeet Kaur, to entrap Simarjeet.

The AAP leaders played an audio clip, wherein Karamjeet purportedly informed Ramesh Kumar about “task completion”. Ramesh Kumar then threatened to register a case against Simarjeet and effect her arrest.

Additionally, they presented CCTV footage showing Karamjeet Kaur repeatedly visiting Simarjeet’s house on a scooter during the raid, claiming that the police confiscated the CCTV hard disk during the operation.

Simarjeet Kaur has appealed for justice, writing to the Chief Minister and police officials, among others. AAP leader Virendra Kumar demanded a thorough investigation into the case and stringent action against the culprits.

Rejecting the allegations against the police, Superintendent of Police in Dabwali, Sumer Singh, stated that the alleged conspirator, Karamjeet, who had previously been accused in NDPS cases, had been arrested by the police.

He clarified that no action was taken against Simarjeet Kaur, whose house was raided and narcotics were seized. He mentioned that the police also arrested a boy on information provided by Karamjeet for allegedly storing narcotics capsules at Simarjeet Kaur’s house.

He further said that the investigation of the case was being conducted by DSP Kalawali and action would be taken as per the findings of the investigation.