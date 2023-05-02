Woman gangraped, thrown into well

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 1

A case has been registered against three persons in connection with the abduction and gangrape of a young woman. The victim, who was thrown into a well after the crime, was rescued by local residents. No arrests have been made so far.

According to police sources, the incident took place at a village in the Hathin subdivision on Saturday evening when the victim was walking. She was abducted and taken to a jungle where she was sexually assaulted. When she raised the alarm, the accused pushed her into a well nearby. However, she was rescued by some people who heard her screams. The victim lost consciousness and was taken to hospital, where she narrated the incident to her family and the police. The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused, one of who has been identified as Istahq.