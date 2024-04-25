Gurugram: Woman gets 3 months’ jail for cheque bounce

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 24

The court of Additional District and Session Judge Tarun Singal, while maintaining the order of the lower court in a cheque bounce case, has sentenced the convict to three months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 8 lakh, payable to the complainant.

According to police records, on October 14, 2016, local resident Premlata borrowed Rs 8 lakh from Savitri Tanwar for business purposes. Subsequently, Premlata issued a cheque of Rs 5.5 lakh to Savitri as repayment, but the cheque bounced.

