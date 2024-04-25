Gurugram: Woman gets 3 months’ jail for cheque bounce

Gurugram, April 24
The court of Additional District and Session Judge Tarun Singal, while maintaining the order of the lower court in a cheque bounce case, has sentenced the convict to three months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 8 lakh, payable to the complainant.
According to police records, on October 14, 2016, local resident Premlata borrowed Rs 8 lakh from Savitri Tanwar for business purposes. Subsequently, Premlata issued a cheque of Rs 5.5 lakh to Savitri as repayment, but the cheque bounced.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...