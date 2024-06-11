Woman gets rape threat

Gurugram: A woman resident of Sector 56 was allegedly abused over phone and threatened with rape for rejecting a job offer. Even after she blocked the number, the man kept calling her from different numbers. “We have registered an FIR and are verifying facts. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer. OC
Two nabbed for robbery
Gurugram: The police have arrested two persons — Monu (26) and Amit (41) of Kadipur village — for robbing a private company worker of his phone and credit card after offering him lift in their van on Sunday. The police took them on one-day remand after producing them in a city court on Monday. An FIR was registered under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 37 police station.
