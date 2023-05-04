Woman hacked to death in Hisar

Rohtak, May 3
A pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death by her estranged husband at Landhri village of Hisar district today. The woman, identified as Rajbala, had left her husband and was reportedly in a live-in relationship with another man.
The police has registered a case against Roshan Lal and his accomplice following a complaint by Simran, who alleged that her cousin had been staying in a live-in relationship with Rajbala for nearly a year. “Rajbala was four months pregnant. I accompanied her to the Primary Health Centre. As soon as we came out of the centre, Roshan pushed me aside and assaulted her with a sharp-edged weapon,” she alleged.
Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia said four teams had been constituted to nab the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...
Supreme Court declines to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty
Asks Centre to take call on Beant assassin’s mercy plea
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...