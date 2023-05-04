Woman hacked to death in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 3

A pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death by her estranged husband at Landhri village of Hisar district today. The woman, identified as Rajbala, had left her husband and was reportedly in a live-in relationship with another man.

The police has registered a case against Roshan Lal and his accomplice following a complaint by Simran, who alleged that her cousin had been staying in a live-in relationship with Rajbala for nearly a year. “Rajbala was four months pregnant. I accompanied her to the Primary Health Centre. As soon as we came out of the centre, Roshan pushed me aside and assaulted her with a sharp-edged weapon,” she alleged.

Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia said four teams had been constituted to nab the accused.