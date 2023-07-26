Woman held for extorting money from Yuvraj’s mom

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 25

The police have arrested a woman caretaker of the younger brother of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as extortion amount from his mother today. She had reportedly demanded Rs 40 lakh after threatening to implicate the former cricketer, his mother and family in a case. The police have recovered the cash from her possession and lodged an FIR against her.

Threatened to defame family Hema Kaushik started calling and sending WhatsApp messages to me, threatening that she would defame my family by implicating us in a false case. She demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion money. Shabnam Singh, mother of Yuvraj singh

According to a complaint filed by Shabnam Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 1 and mother of Yuvraj Singh, that in 2022, a woman named Hema Kaushik, alias Dimpy, was hired as the caretaker of Zorawar Singh, who has been suffering from depression for the past several years. Hema was fired after 20 days because she was not professional.

“In May 2023, Hema Kaushik started calling and sending WhatsApp messages to me, in which she threatened that she would defame my family by implicating us in a false case. Hema demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion money. On July 19, Hema Kaushik threatened in a WhatsApp message that she would file a case on July 23 and defame the family. I told her that the amount was huge and it was decided to give Rs 5 lakh by Monday, but it was postponed to Tuesday, and I approached the police,” she stated in her complaint.

The police laid a trap following the complaint and when the accused reached a mall to collect the amount, they arrested her while accepting the money.

“The arrested woman has been identified as Hema Kaushik, alias Dimpy, wife of Nitesh Kaushik, a resident of Malviya village in South Delhi. Rs 5 lakh was recovered from her possession. We are questioning the accused woman,” said Nitish Aggarwal, DCP (East).

#Gurugram #Yuvraj Singh