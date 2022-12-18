Woman held for killing son

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 17

After the arrest of stepfather Tarsem Singh, a team of the CIA-II of the city police has now arrested mother of Happy (19) in connection with his murder case. Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman, said the woman was identified as Seema.

He said Seema was produced before a court today, which sent her to judicial custody. He further said Tarsem was arrested yesterday and produced in court today, which sent him to five days police custody.

According to information, Tarsem of Pratap Nagar Colony of Jagadhri had allegedly killed his son Happy around 10.30 pm on December 11, 2022, and threw the body in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar the next day around 4 pm. The police said when Happy was sleeping, his stepfather Tarsem hit a sword like weapon on his head and neck and killed him.

He took Happy’s body to a bathroom in the house, where he cut his legs to pack. He covered the body in a polythene bag and packed it inside gunny bag. He put gunny bag in his car and threw the body in the canal. The body was taken out from the canal same day. On the complaint of diver, Rajiv, a case was registered against unknown persons. Chamkaur said working on the directions of SP Mohit Handa, a CIA-II team arrested Seema near Tejli Stadium today.

He said Seema also helped her husband Tarsem in killing their son Happy. He further said during interrogation, Tarsem had told the police that they were upset with their son Happy a s he used to quarrel with family members and demanded money and car from them. Rakesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-II, said Seema got married to Tarsem 12 years ago. Tarsem was stepfather of Happy, while Seema was his mother, he added.